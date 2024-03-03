'I'm definitely giving up...,' Pat Cummins shares potential timeline of quitting Australia captaincy

Australia skipper Pat Cummins says that he'll quit the captaincy the day ace spinner Nathan Lyon retires. Cummins, however, backs Lyon to continue for four more years, given the spinner takes care of his body. The Aussie skipper made the remarks following Australia's 172-run win over New Zealand in the first Test on Sunday, March 3. Notably, Lyon took a six-fer in second innings to help Australia win - his 24th in the Tests.

"I've already told him (Lyon) the day he retires I'm definitely giving up the captaincy because it makes my life a helluva lot easier," said Cummins after the win in first Test.

"The only barrier really is his body, so if he looks after his body and makes sure he's right for 10 Test matches a year, or whatever it is, I'd absolutely love him to play until 2027. And I don't think there's much that's going to get in his way," he added.

After the second and the last Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand, Australia's next Test assignment will be against India at home in December later this year. He has played 128 Tests so far, taking 527 wickets.

As for the match, New Zealand had Australia pinned down at 267/9 in the first innings before Cameron Green scored 174 not out to take his team to 383. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 179 in the first innings.

Come second innings, New Zealand did well by bowling Australia out for 164 with part-timer Glenn Phillips taking a five-for. With a target of 369, the Kiwis did well to end day 3 at 111/3, needing 256 more to win.