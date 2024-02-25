PSL 2024: Haris Rauf ruled out of remainder of tournament with shoulder injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 after injuring his shoulder on Saturday, February 24. Rauf, who plays for Lahore Qalandars, dislocated his shoulder on the second last ball of the match against Karachi Kings. He winced in pain immediately after taking the catch which didn't prove enough to make his team win.

The franchise issued a statement on his injury and said: "The medical panel, after consultation, concluded that he needs four to six weeks to recover, forcing him to miss the PSL season."

Rauf has been dealing with some tough times ever since the Asia Cup 2023 where he left the group-stage match against India with an injury. He then took part in the ODI World Cup 2023, taking 16 wickets in nine league games before his team's exit ahead of the knockout stage.

The pacer then decided to make himself unavailable for the Australia Test tour and drew criticism from all corners. As a ramification, Rauf was recently released from his central contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Rauf left PCB in a spot of bother in Nov 2023 when he opted out of the three-match Test series versus Australia despite assurance from the team management of managing his workload. As a result, Pakistan went ahead with an inexperienced pace attack, already without Naseem Shah, and lost the series 0-3.

A PCB release on his contract termination stated: "The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory."