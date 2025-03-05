Former India spinner Anil Kumble believes that KL Rahul should have come ahead of Axar Patel in batting order during India's semi-final against Australia in Champions Trophy on Mar 4 in Dubai. Rahul came at number six as India chased 265 and scored 42 not out off 34 balls and hit the winning six as well.

"He [Rahul] should have come ahead of Axar Patel," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo on the day of the game.

"I know Axar did a good job of getting that partnership with Virat Kohli but someone like KL Rahul coming in at that stage and this is what he can do - if he gets to 30, he will ensure that you cross the line. He does that and he does that consistently. Yes, he missed out on one opportunity in the last game against New Zealand, but otherwise KL is a class act. This will certainly give him a lot of confidence.

"There is a lot of pressure on him. If he does well, it's expected. If he fails even in one innings, suddenly the whole world comes after him. He was under pressure, even with his keeping in the last game, but today he showed what he is capable of," added the former Test skipper.

After the game, Rahul did acknowledge that he likes to bat up in the order but is used to being a floater in the batting line-up.

"I'm quite used to going up and down the order, so I'm just happy getting a chance to play in the middle and whatever role is given, I think it's really helped me understand my game a lot more and I've had to work on boundary-hitting a lot more in the last year or so, because the last ODI we played in Sri Lanka I batted at No. 6, so I knew that's where I'll be batting and [we] needed a left-hander in the top order," Rahul said.