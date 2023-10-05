ODI World Cup 2023: Joe Root's 77 propels England to 282/9 against New Zealand in opener

In the repeat of the 2019 CWC Final, New Zealand faced England in the curtain raiser of World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. While star match-winner Ben Stokes missed out for England due to a hip niggle, the Kiwis were without three first-team players in Tim Southee, regular captain Kane Williamson and seamer Lockie Ferguson.

Deciding to field first after winning the toss, Trent Boult bowled the first ball of the tournament, with Jonny Bairstow smashing the second ball for a massive leg-sided six to start the proceedings. A four in the same over helped England’s momentum as they hit 12 in the first over.

Following a few quiet overs, English openers picked up the pace, adding 40 for the first wicket before Matt Henry removed Dawid Malan on 14.

Out of form, Joe Root came in at three as Bairstow continued his onslaught on the other end. Mitchell Santner picked his wicket to give New Zealand their second for the day. Harry Brook, Stokes’ replacement for this game, had the taste of the World Cup stage, slamming a few boundaries off Rachin Ravindra, only to fall on the last ball for a well-made 16-ball 25. All-rounder Moeen Ali departed next as England got reduced to 118 for four inside 22 overs.

A 60-run stand between Captain Jos Buttler and Root brought England back into the game, with the former skipper completing his first fifty of the World Cup 2023. Glenn Philips removed Root to bag his second for the day.

Liam Livingstone got things going with quick runs, including three fours during his short 20-run stay.

New Zealand bounced back with two wickets, hampering England’s momentum. While they looked stern to put England’s batting on the mat, little partnerships by tailenders had the World Champions going for a decent target.

Matt Henry was the Kiwis’ best bowler, picking three wickets for 48 runs, while Philips and Santner bagged two each.

Adil Rashid and Mark Wood added 29 runs for the last wicket to propel England to 282 for nine in the first innings of the World Cup 2023 opener. For his brilliant 77, Root was England’s highest-scorer, hitting 77 off 86 balls.

For New Zealand to avenge the 2019 CWC’s final loss, they need to score 283 to win the match.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE