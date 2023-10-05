ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: Watch Joe Root REVERSE RAMPS Trent Boult for a six in tournament opener

England batsman Joe Root has become popular for taking on the bowlers, especially pacers, in the recent time with his reverse shots. Former English captain's skill was on the display once again during the ODI World Cup 2023 opening game against New Zealand. Root, in an audacious display of batting, reverse ramped Kiwi pacer Trent Boult for a six.

England had just crossed fifty shortly after losing the wicket of Dawid Malan to Matt Henry. Root, feeling confident, decided to take on Blackcaps' best pacer Boult for a six in the 12th over. Have a look at the video here:

Batting first after losing the toss at the Narendra Modi stadium, England got to a good start with 12 runs coming off the first over by Trent Boult. The things were going smoothly before Henry sent back Malan on 14 on the fourth ball of the eight over. The ball was outside off and Malan tried to work it on the off side but edged it and Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Latham made no mistake behind the stumps. England were four down for 166 in 30 overs by the time this report was written with Root batting on 50 not out.

Earlier Latham, leading Kiwis in Kane Williamson's absence, won the coin flip as Blackcaps decided to bow first at Narendra Modi stadium. For England, Ben Stokes missed out from the playing XI as hinted by Jos Buttler on the eve of the game during Captains' Day meet. Buttler confirmed at the toss that Stokes has a niggle. "Ben is going to miss this game. He has a niggle," said Buttler.