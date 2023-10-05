ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: Watch Matt Henry dismisses Dawid Malan for first wicket of tournament

New Zealand's Matt Henry took the first wicket of 2023 ODI World Cup in the opening game against England in Ahmedabad on October 5. Henry sent back Englishman Dawid Malan in the eight over of the innings on a team score of 40.

Batting first after losing the toss at the Narendra Modi stadium, England got to a good start with 12 runs coming off the first over by Trent Boult. The things were going smoothly before Henry sent back Malan on 14 on the fourth ball of the eight over. The ball was outside off and Malan tried to work it on the off side but edged it and Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Latham made no mistake behind the stumps. Have a look at the wicket here:

Earlier Latham, leading Kiwis in Kane Williamson's absence, won the coin flip as Blackcaps decided to bowl first at Narendra Modi stadium. For England, Ben Stokes missed out from the playing XI as hinted by Jos Buttler on the eve of the game during Captains' Day meet. Buttler confirmed at the toss that Stokes has a niggle. "Ben is going to miss this game. He has a niggle," said Buttler.

Stokes, notably, made a comeback to ODIs ahead of the World Cup after retiring from the format last year. He had played against New Zealand in the ODI series prior to the quadrennial event but missed out the warm-up game. Stokes' absence could play a big role for England in the rematch of 2019 World Cup final.