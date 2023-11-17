New Zealand tour of Bangladesh: Neil Wagner drafted in as replacement for injured Matt Henry

New Zealand have called in Neil Wagner to replace the injured Matt Henry for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The announcement on Friday (Nov 17) comes as a blow for the Kiwis who will be led by Tim Southee in the two-match Test series that are part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. New Zealand will be eager to get away from the World Cup hangover before they switch formats having ended their journey in the semifinal stage.

"It'll be great to have Neil's skill and experience on the tour of Bangladesh," Sam Wells, New Zealand's selector, said.

"His record speaks for itself, and we all know what a great competitor he is. He's played plenty of cricket in the sub-continent, and I know he's really excited by the challenge ahead."

Henry injured his hamstring during the ODI World Cup contest against South Africa which saw him miss the rest of the tournament. The bitter blow came as a big spanner in the work for the Kiwis as they missed out on a third consecutive ODI World Cup final in India.

Wagner has played 63 Test matches for the national side and missed action due to an injury in the domestic first-class format recently. During his time in the red-ball format with the national side, he has scalped 258 wickets and has been a consistent member of the national squad. It also remains the only format where he has represented the national side having never featured in the ODI and T20Is.

The two-match Test series will start on Tuesday (Nov 28) when New Zealand take on hosts Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet before switching to Dhaka for the second Test. Before the start of the Test series, New Zealand will also play a two-day practice match that will commence on Thursday (Nov 23).