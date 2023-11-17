IND vs AUS final: Weather & pitch report for Narendra Modi stadium ahead of India vs Australia World Cup clash

IND vs AUS final 2023 weather & pitch report: India and Australia will meet in the final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat at 12:00 pm IST.

After a nail-biting semi-final match between South Africa and Australia, Pat Cummins & Co. has made it into the finale of the tournament. The unbeatable India has already entered into the finals after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final match. The final match between the two cricketing giants India and Australia will be an exciting watch.

The final showdown will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Situated inside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad, the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium can hold 132,000 people. It is the largest cricket ground in the world, by capacity.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Pitch report of Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium wicket is known to assist spin bowling. The average score rate over the years in ODIs has been a touch under 5 runs per over. However, in recent years, particularly during the IPL, the track has been quicker and has aided run-scoring.

The highest score at the stadium was 365/2 by South Africa against India in 2010. Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers both scored their centuries that day.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 2023: Weather report from Ahmedabad

Notably, the weather conditions in Ahmedabad are perfect for the final showdown. A clear sunny sky is expected on the big day with the highest temperature of 32°C. There’s absolutely no chance of rain while the humidity is expected to rise as the game progresses into the evening.

IND vs AUS final, World Cup 23: India vs Australia final probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.