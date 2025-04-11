Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul was at his absolute best in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers. Chasing a modest 164, Rahul led the charge with unbeaten 93 off 53 balls laced with seven fours and six sixes - his second consecutive fifty this season. DC eventually won the match by six wickets - their fourth win in four games in IPL 2025.

Rahul, who changed his team in IPL 2025 mega auction from LSG to DC, spoke about his innings after the match and said: "If I wanted to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target, and keeping gave me a feeler for where other batters were dismissed and where they hit the sixes. Got lucky with the dropped catch. This is my ground, my home, know this (ground) better than anyone else."

As for RCB, this was their second loss of the season in five games and both of them have ironically come at their home ground.'

RCB started well being put to bat first as Phil Salt and Virat Kohli added 61 runs in 3.4 over before a mix-up led to Salt being run out. Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli perished soon after as RCB were brought down to 91/4 inside 10 overs. They could never recover from that position. Had it not been for Tim David's unbeaten 37 off 20 balls - RCB's 163/7 would have not been possible.

During the chase, RCB once again showed some teeth and took three wickets inside powerplay for just 30 runs. After being reduced to 58/4 in 9th over, Rahul took charge of the innings with Tristan Stubbs who also scored 38 not out of 23 balls.

The duo added 111 unbeaten runs for the fifth wicket - the highest for DC in IPL history - going past JP Duminy and Ross Taylor's 110 as the match was over with 13 balls remaining.