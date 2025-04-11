Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ruturaj Gaikwad has finally reacted to being replaced by MS Dhoni as the captain for the rest of the season. The step was taken after Gaikwad was ruled out for the rest of the IPL 2025 season with a fractured elbow. Dhoni, who himself is under scrutiny over his batting, will now lead a loss-ridden CSK.

Advertisment

"Hello everyone, Ruturaj this side. Really gutted to be missing future part of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. But, thank you for your support until now. Yes, we have been struggling a while, you know now that a young wicketkeeper leading the team, hopefully, things will change. I am gonna be there with the team, really support them," Ruturaj said in a video posted by CSK's X account.

Also Read: Who is Corbin Bosch? PCB bans MI all-rounder for one year for choosing IPL over PSL

"Definitely would have loved to take this team out of this situation, but you know some things are not controllable. As I said, definitely looking forward to support the team from the dug-out and hopefully, we have a great season ahead. Thank you," he added.

Advertisment

Dhoni coming back could be a good news for CSK as he knows how to rally the players and come out of difficult situations. Currently, CSK are second from the bottom with four consecutive losses in five games after winning their season opener.

Advertisment

With nine matches left in the regular season, the Yellow Army have no time to waste put pull up the socks and show their true game.

CSK are five-time IPL champions and all those title came under Dhoni but this season they look like a pale shadow of their glorious past.

Dhoni is IPL's most experienced captain having led in 236 games with Rohit Sharma being the second best at 158 games. The former India wicketkeeper-batter has won 133 of those 236 games - also the most in IPL history.