Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Mumbai Indians' South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch for one year. The ban comes after Bosch withdrew from Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being selected as a diamond pick by Peshawar Zalmi. Bosch was later picked up as an injury replacement by MI for Lizaad Williams.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL, and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community," Bosch said in a statement released by the PCB. "I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions.

"To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions, and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," he added.

While the all-rounder is yet to play a game in IPL 2025, he made an impact anyway on the field as a substitute during the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday (Apr 4). Fielding at mid-off he took a stunning catch to dismiss LSG skipper Rishabh Pant whose horror run continued in fourth straight match of IPL.

Who is Corbin Bosch

Bosch hails from South Africa and was a like-for-like replacement for countrymate Williams. It also helped his cause that he had played for MI Cape Town in SA20 in 2024-25 season.

For joining the IPL, he was reprimanded by Pakistan-based PSL where he was supposed to play for Peshawar Zalmi. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) served a legal notice to Bosch for opting out to play in IPL.

Bosch came to IPL anyway after spending three seasons with different IPL-backed franchises in SA20. He played his first season with Paarl Royals before moving to Pretoria Capitals in 2023/24 and then MICT in last season.

He has also played in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Barbados Royals in 2022 and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2023. He was also part of Rajasthan Royals as a reserve player in the past but is yet to make IPL debut.

Overall, Bosch has played 86 T20s and has scored 663 runs at a strike rate of 113. He also has 59 wickets to his name with a best of 4/19.