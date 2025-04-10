Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan opened up on repeated accusations of favouritism and promotion in the team for his relationship with Saqlain Mushtaq, a former cricketer, current team mentor and Shadab’s father-in-law. The former spin great, known for holding influential positions in the PCB, including being the head coach of the side and a role at the National Cricket Academy, is often accused of favouring Shadab concerning selection matters.

After failing to get picked for the home ICC Champions Trophy 2025 earlier, Shadab made a stunning comeback to Pakistan’s T20I side for the just-concluded New Zealand tour, drawing criticism. His inclusion enraged the fans and analysts, who began questioning Mushtaq’s influence in bringing Shadab back to the side.

Addressing such rumours, Shadab expressed disappointment, arguing his performances speak for himself; he added that though he learned a lot from Saqlain for what he brings to the table, he hasn’t taken any favours from him.

"It is frustrating and disappointing to hear such things because my career is nearly seven years long," Shadab said in a chat with Pakistani media, as quoted by PTI.

"I have given some good performances since debuting for Pakistan. Yes, I am learning a lot from Saqlain Mushtaq because of his strong cricket coaching background. But it does not mean he is doing me favours. It hurts when the connection with Saqlain Mushtaq is repeatedly brought up,” he added.

Shadab focuses on bowling

Picked as the vice-captain for the Kiwi tour that ended horribly for the visitors, winning just one game across formats, Shadab reflected on what aspect of his game he wishes to concentrate more on.

"I have been trying to improve my bowling by working with my father-in-law because I consider myself more beneficial to the team as a bowler than a batter," Shadab continued. "Saqlain Mushtaq is working with me to improve my bowling. I am hopeful that with his guidance, good results will follow, and there will be consistency in my performances."

