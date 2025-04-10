India and RCB batting great Virat Kohli unlocked another feat in the cash-rich league during the home against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 on Thursday; however, Tim David saved his team’s grace in the first innings. A prolific run-scorer across formats, Kohli completed over 1000 boundaries (721 fours and 280 sixes and counting) in the Indian Premier League, becoming the first player ever. Against DC, he surpassed the 1000-digit mark but failed to make the most of his current form.

Kohli breached the four-digit mark with a crisp six early in the innings, with a packed house at M Chinnaswamy buzzing and cheering for their cricket God. While Kohli has amassed 1001 boundaries and counting, his former India teammate Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list with 920 boundaries. Ex-Australia opener David Warner is third on the list with 899 boundaries besides his name, and current India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma sits in fourth place with 885 and counting.

Meanwhile, looking at Virat’s IPL numbers, the batting maestro has hit over 8000 runs (8190* in 257 matches), cementing his position as the undisputed modern-day great.

Kohli failed, but David hit gold

Kohli opened alongside Phil Salt, with the pair making a mockery of the new ball bowlers as they have done thus far this season. The pair went bonkers earlier, completing the team's fifty inside three overs; however, a mix-up led to Salt’s dismissal on 37 off 17 balls soon after.

Devdutt Padikkal departed a couple of overs later, with DC’s ex-factor Vipraj Nigam removing the dangerous Kohli, caught at the deep long-on on 22 off 14 balls, including two sixes and a four.

After RCB lost wickets in a cluster in the middle overs, overseas all-rounder Tim David saved their day, scoring an unbeaten 37 off just 20 balls at the death, including four sixes and two fours. His knock helped the RCB post a fighting 163 for seven in 20 overs.

For Delhi, spinners Vipraj and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each, while seamer Mitchell Starc remained wicketless in a rare outing.

(With inputs from agencies)