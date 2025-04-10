Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan is in sublime form which was on display against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (Apr 9) when he smacked 82 off 53 balls - his third fifty this IPL 2025 season in five matches to go with a 49 as well. This was Sudharsan's 30th IPL innings and he now sits above Chris Gayle and Matthew Hayden - two powerful hitters of game - for most runs after 30 innings in the cash-rich league.

Sudharsan now has 1,307 runs in 30 IPL innings at an average of 48.40 and a strike rate of 161.60 - just behind Shaun Marsh who has 1,338 runs after 30 IPL innings at an average of 53.52 and a strike rate of 140.

Behind Sudharsan is Chris Gayle with 1,141 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 162, Kane Williamson with 1,096 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 138 and Hayden with 1,082 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 141.

Thanks to Sudharsan, GT posted 217/6 in 20 overs before bowling RR out on 159 to win the game by 58 runs. With four wins in five matches, they now sit atop the points table with eight points.

Sudharsan explained his mindset while playing and said after first innings: "I’m not trying to be consistent in any way, just reacting to the situation and doing the best out of it."

The batter also explained GT's strategy and said: "The surface was swinging a bit at the start but the wicket was good to bat on. He (Jofra) started well but we consolidated after. We understood the wicket was really good so we wanted to push a bit more. As a team, we try to keep wickets in hand and go hard in the last five overs."