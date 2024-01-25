India's Suryakumar Yadav named ICC T20I cricketer of the year for second time in a row

India's Suryakumar Yadav has been named 2023 ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year. He has been conferred with the honour for the second time in a row. The batter had a stellar year in T20Is where he scored 733 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and a masquerading strike rate of 155.95. Surya also scored five fifties and two hundreds in the year as well.

The 31-year-old was also handed the T20I captaincy for the Australia and South Africa series after the 2023 ODI World Cup after Rohit Sharma was rested and Hardik Pandya was unavailable due to injury. Yadav did well in both the series, winning 4-1 against Australia at home and drawing 1-1 against Proteas in South Africa after.

Surya was also the third-highest run-getter in all 2023 T20Is with only UAE's Muhammad Waseem (863 in 23 innings) and Uganda's Roger Mukasa (738 in 31 innings) ahead of him. Yadav scored his two hundreds against Sri Lanka (112 not out off 51) and South Africa (100 off 56).

Ravindra named Emerging Player of the Year

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra was named ICC Emerging Player of the Year for his 820 runs in 25 ODI matches and 19 wickets as well. The batter stood out in the 2023 ODI World Cup where he opened the batting for the Kiwis and scored 578 runs in 10 matches. He finished as the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament behind India's Virat Kohli (765) & Rohit Sharma (597) and South African Quinton de Kock (594).

Teams of the Year

The ICC also announced the Test, ODI and T20I teams of the year. 2023 ODI World Cup runners-up India dominated the ODI team list with six players in it while Australia, which won both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, dominated the Test team.

Test team of the year: Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad