IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir granted visa to travel to India; likely to play in Vizag Test

England’s Shoaib Bashir will finally travel to India after resolving his visa issues that had delayed his travel for the Test series. Bashir, on late Wednesday (Jan 24) evening was granted a visa after completing his documentation having landed back in England. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday of his availability and will travel to India over the weekend and is likely to be available for the second Test in Vizag which starts on Friday (Feb 2).

Bashir to travel to India

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend. We're glad the situation has now been resolved," a spokesman for the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bashir, who was left stranded with the national side in Abu Dhabi for visa issues had to return back to England on Wednesday. However, since then he has provided all the necessary documents to complete his travel to India. The off-spinner was with the national pre-tour camp in the UAE but was not allowed to travel to Hyderabad. The bowler had applied for a visa on 11 December 2023 and was awaiting clearance before the start of the Test series. × One of the main reasons for his visa clearance was his Pakistan origin which had seen the likes of Usman Khawaja also left stranded in the past. Khawaja, like Bashir, is of Pakistani origin and arrived late for the Test series against India in February 2023.

However, despite his visa clearance, Bashir won’t be available for the opening Test in Hyderabad. The opening Test between India and England will start on Thursday (Jan 25) with England opting to choose four bowlers including Mark Wood while James Anderson was rested.