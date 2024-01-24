Australian Open: Medvedev edges past Hurkacz in five-set thriller to enter semis, to face Alcaraz or Zverev

Daniil Medvedev edged past Hubert Hurkacz in a five-set thriller on the Rod Laver Arena, at the Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on Wednesday (Jan 24) to enter the Australian Open semifinals. With this, Medvedev became the third semifinalist of the ongoing edition, after world number one Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. Medvedev now awaits the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev for an exciting semis battle.

Talking about the evenly-fought contest versus Hurkacz, Medvedev won the opening set in the tiebreaker; winning 7-6 (7-4). The second set saw a fine comeback from his Polish opponent, who dominated proceedings and won 6-2. The following set displayed Medvedev's class and grit and emerged on top by 6-3.

The match became more intense with both players giving a tough fight in the final two sets. The fourth and penultimate one was won by Hurkacz, 7-5, before the Russian won the match by winning the final set 6-4. Thus, Medvedev -- who saved 10 of the 15 break points he faced over the contest -- eventually won 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4 to reach the last four.