IND vs ENG: Joe Root goes past Alastair Cook for most fifty-plus scores for England in Tests

England's Joe Root overtook former skipper Alastair Cook for most fifty-plus scores in Test cricket for his country. Root now has 91 50+ scores in Test cricket for England including 60 fifties and 31 centuries - one more than Cook's 90 which includes 57 fifties 33 hundreds. Root reached the milestone during his century in the first innings of fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

The Englishman had scored 122 not out as his team managed 353 in the first innings. Root's innings garnered much appreciation as he played juxtaposed of England's ultra-aggressive Bazball approach. The batter had coped a lot of criticism for playing 'out of character' in the first three Tests, especially in the third Test in Rajkot when he got out playing a reverse ramp shot.

England skipper Ben Stokes, after losing the Ranchi Test and series to India on Monday (Feb 26) said: "Root, incredible knock, the criticism wasn't very fair, class is permanent."

Stokes also lauded his team for the efforts despite India taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

"It was a great Test match, the scoreboard doesn't give enough credit to the game as a whole, the ebbs and flows. So much credit to our spinners, being exposed to a situation like that at the start of their careers. I couldn't be more proud," said Stokes to the broadcaster after the match.