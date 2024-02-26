IND vs ENG: Dhruv Jurel reveals APPROACH behind his Test-winning partnership with Shubman Gill in Ranchi

India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel said he and Shubman Gill approached the 192-run chase in set of 10 runs each against England on day 4 (Feb 26) to win the match in Ranchi. Jurel was adjudged Player of the Match in India's five-wicket win for his 129 runs including a crucial 90 in the first innings. The debutant also played a handy knock of 39 not out in second innings and added 72 runs with Gill (52 not out) as India took a unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

"Gill and I were discussing about making small tasks. To approach the chase in sets of 10 runs each," Jurel told broadcasters after the match.

India started the day on a confident note with skipper Rohit Sharma (55) looking in his elements and constantly guiding his in-form partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37). The duo added 84 for the opening stand but Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir (who took a five-fer in the first innings) and Tom Hartley made use of the turn and low bounce on offer to dent India.

Jurel came to the crease after England took two wickets in two balls post lunch to leave India at 120/5. The wicketkeeper, just like in first innings, remain composed and took the team home with Gill.

"Whatever the situation demands, I want to do that. In our 1st innings, I thought the more runs I score now, the fewer runs we would have to in our 2nd innings," said Jurel.

Speaking about his knock in first innings, which included a 76-run eighth-wicket stand with spinner Kuldeep Yadav (28), Jurel said: "Our wickets were falling, and I was batting with lower-order batters, but we got partnerships with them. So they deserve some credit too. Focus was on seeing the ball, not the bowler."