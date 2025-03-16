Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has emphasised the importance of having families accompany players on team India’s tours, saying that their presence helps maintain balance and normalcy, particularly during challenging times.

Advertisment

His comments follow the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) recent directive limiting players’ family time on tours after India's 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The new rules allow players’ immediate families, partners, and children to join them for only 14 days after the first two weeks of a tour exceeding 45 days, while shorter tours permit family presence for up to a week.

Speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kohli expressed his disappointment over the restrictions. "It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to come back to your family after experiencing something intense," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read: WPL 2025 | Meg Lanning: The champion who still waits for a WPL trophy

Advertisment

Kohli believes that many do not understand the immense value families bring to players. "I feel quite disappointed because people who have no control over what happens are drawn into conversations, and it's suggested they should be kept away," he remarked.

Highlighting the emotional impact of the game, he added, "No player wants to sit alone and sulk after a poor performance. I want to be able to feel normal. Your game is a responsibility—you fulfill it, and then you return to life. Having family around allows you to experience that normalcy."

King Kohli gears up for IPL

Advertisment

Kohli recently played a pivotal role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy win, finishing as the team’s second-highest run-scorer and fifth overall in the tournament. He made 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50, including a match-winning 100* against Pakistan while chasing 242 and a crucial 84 off 98 balls against Australia in the semi-final.

Now gearing up for IPL 2025, Kohli will be a key figure for RCB, who begin their campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at Eden Gardens. The legendary batter, IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer with 8,004 runs in 252 matches, will be eyeing his maiden IPL title alongside setting new records.

In IPL 2024, Kohli dominated with the Orange Cap, scoring 741 runs at an average of 61.75 and a striking rate of 154.69. His stellar season included a century, five fifties, and 38 sixes, leading RCB to a remarkable turnaround from just one win in their first eight matches to securing a playoff spot with six consecutive victories.

(With inputs from agencies)