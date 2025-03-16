Meg Lanning’s emotions were on full display as the final of the Women's Premier League slipped away from her team. A tear welled up in her eye, a fleeting moment of heartbreak after coming so close to victory. But as soon as the camera turned to her, she quickly wiped it away, replacing it with a composed smile. It was a brief yet powerful glimpse into the mindset of a champion—someone who feels the pain of defeat but chooses to face it with grace and dignity.

Meg Lanning has nothing left to prove. She is, without a doubt, one of the greatest captains in cricket history. A six-time ICC trophy-winning leader, she has steered Australia to five T20 World Cup titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023) and an ODI World Cup triumph in 2022. Add to that a Commonwealth Games gold medal (2022) and multiple domestic trophies, and you get a cricketer whose name is synonymous with success.

Yet, despite all her achievements, there is one trophy that continues to slip through her fingers—the Women’s Premier League (WPL). For the third consecutive season, Lanning led the Delhi Capitals to the final, only to see her team falter when it mattered the most.

How Delhi Capitals fell short in final

The night was set for a grand showdown. Under the bright lights of the Brabourne Stadium, Meg Lanning led her Delhi Capitals onto the field, determined to end their finals curse. Facing them were the defending champions from the first season, Mumbai Indians, led by the ever-composed Harmanpreet Kaur. It was a battle of two of the fiercest teams in the Women's Premier League, but as the night unfolded, it turned into yet another heartbreak for Delhi.

Meg Lanning won the toss and put Mumbai into bat, trusting her bowlers to give them an edge. Her decision seemed justified early on when Marizanne Kapp struck twice in the powerplay, reducing Mumbai to 29/2. The Capitals' bowlers were on fire, and for a moment, it looked like they had their rivals pinned down.

But then, Mumbai’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, stepped up. Alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt, she weathered the storm, nudging singles and punishing loose deliveries. Their 89-run partnership turned the tide. Harmanpreet’s calculated aggression, combined with Sciver-Brunt’s calmness, helped Mumbai post a competitive total of 149/7. Delhi’s bowlers had done well, but the feeling in the camp was clear—this was far from an easy chase.

Delhi’s shaky start

Chasing 150 in a high-pressure final, Delhi needed a solid start. But what they got was the exact opposite. Shafali Verma fell in the very first over, trying to take on Saika Ishaque but mistiming her shot straight to mid-off. Meg Lanning, the pillar of Delhi’s batting, looked determined to anchor the innings, but she too was undone by Amelia Kerr’s sharp turn, trapped in front for 17. The scoreboard read 44/4, and the Capitals were sinking fast.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp tried to steady the ship, stitching together a fighting stand. Kapp played some crisp strokes, and Jemimah rotated the strike well, keeping the hopes alive. But just as the partnership was gaining momentum, Nat Sciver-Brunt returned to break it, removing Rodrigues for 30.

With 28 needed off the last two overs, the pressure was immense. Kapp fought hard, hitting a couple of boundaries, but the task proved too steep. Delhi fell agonisingly short, finishing at 141/8—just eight runs away from glory.

As the Mumbai Indians celebrated their back-to-back WPL titles, Meg Lanning stood motionless at the dugout, her eyes reflecting a mix of disappointment and disbelief. She had led from the front all season, yet the trophy continued to elude her team.

“It’s tough,” she admitted later in the press conference. “We fought hard, but we didn’t execute well in key moments. Credit to Mumbai, they held their nerve when it mattered most.”

For Delhi Capitals, this was their third straight loss in a WPL final. The pain of coming so close, yet falling short once again, was evident on every player’s face. They had given it their all, but destiny had other plans.

As the dust settled on another dramatic final, one thing was clear—Delhi Capitals would be back, hungrier than ever. But for now, the night belonged to Mumbai, and Meg Lanning was left to ponder what might have been.