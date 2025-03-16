Fiery spells from pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson ensured a dominant start for New Zealand, as they dismantled a new-look Pakistan led by Salman Agha, securing a commanding nine-wicket victory in the first T20I on Sunday (March 16). With this win, the Kiwis take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Advertisment

Opting to field first after winning the toss, New Zealand’s bowlers ran riot, bundling Pakistan out for a mere 91 runs in 18.4 overs. The chase was a mere formality, as the hosts cruised to victory in just 10.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Also Read: Virat Kohli opens up on Australia tour: 'Most intense disappointment of my career'

Jamieson and Duffy spearheaded the attack, leaving Pakistan reeling at 11/4 in just 4.4 overs. Key batters, including Mohammad Haris (0) and Shadab Khan (6), fell cheaply, exposing the visitors’ fragile batting lineup.

Advertisment

Jamieson, Duffy run amok

A brief 46-run partnership between skipper Salman Agha (18 off 20, 2 fours) and Khushdil Shah (32 off 30, 3 sixes) provided some resistance before Ish Sodhi triggered another collapse. Jahandad Khan (17) managed to add a few late runs, but Pakistan's innings folded at 91— their lowest T20I total in New Zealand, surpassing the 101 they posted in Wellington in 2016.

Jamieson (3/8 in 4 overs) and Duffy (4/14 in 3.4 overs) were the standout performers with the ball, while Ish Sodhi (2/27) and debutant Zakary Foulkes (1/11) also chipped in.

Advertisment

In response, New Zealand’s openers launched an aggressive start, reaching 53/1 by the end of the powerplay— a stark contrast to Pakistan’s 14/4. Spinner Abrar Ahmed provided the only breakthrough, dismissing Tim Seifert for 44 off 29 balls (7 fours, 1 six). However, Finn Allen (29* off 17, 2 fours, 2 sixes) and Tim Robinson (18* off 15, 1 six) comfortably sealed the win with 59 balls to spare.

For his sensational bowling, Kyle Jamieson was named 'Player of the Match.'

(With inputs from agencies)