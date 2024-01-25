Covid positive Cameron Green in playing XI for Australia in second Test against West Indies

Australia have included all-rounder Cameron Green in the playing XI for second Test against West Indies which started on Thursday (Jan 25) at Brisbane despite him being Covid-19 positive. The all-rounder and the head coach Andrew McDonald had tested positive for the coronavirus a day before the start of the second Test at the Gabba. Apart from them, Travis Head had also tested for the virus but the results were negative for him.

“Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test. It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols,” Cricket Australia said in a statement, as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

At the toss, Green was also standing separately from the team due the Covid-19. Cricket Australia also posted a picture of him standing at a distance from the team with the caption: "Cameron Green socially distancing at the national anthem - because he's Covid positive!" Have a look at the post below:

As for the match, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. The batting side, however, didn't have the greatest of the starts as they lost quick wickets. Josh Hazlewood was the first one to take the wicket for Australia as he sent back West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. Soon, the visitors were five down and Mitchell Starc took three wickets.