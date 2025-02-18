Pakistan is all set to host its first ICC tournament since co-hosting the 1996 ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. Being the host nation, they do have a certain advantage over others. Also, the support from home fans could work wonders for them.

As they prepare to take on New Zealand in the first fixture of the tournament, here's a SWOT analysis of the Pakistan cricket team:

Strengths

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan's form is a big plus for the home team, along with destructive left-hand batter Fakhar Zaman, who also has a special liking for India.

Playing at home, barring the match against India, is Pakistan's biggest advantage against other teams.

Weaknesses

An out of form Babar Azam is Pakistan's biggest worry as they go in the tournament. The inexperienced middle order is something that could prove costly for the hosts.

Pakistan's lack of specialist spinners in the squad and reliance on all-rounders could be a bit difficult for the hosts given the spin-friendly pitches in the subcontinent.

Opportunities

Pakistan's ability to surprise any team on any given day is something every team should be wary of.

Among the potential players who could turn on the day and take Pakistan home are Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi (who is currently out of form), Abrar Ahmed, and Khushdil Shah.

Threats

The Men in Green should be wary of Afghanistan—the team which had beaten them in the ODI World Cup 2023 for a memorable win.

Among others who could be a threat to Pakistan are strong middle order sides, i.e., India, New Zealand, and Australia, which could very well take advantage of their middle-over lack of options in bowling, specially spin.

After Pakistan face New Zealand on Feb 19, they take on India on Feb 23 in Dubai in a blockbuster contest before facing Bangladesh in the last league match on Feb 27.