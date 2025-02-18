The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has expressed confidence that Team India will perform well in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

Advertisment

India’s campaign will start with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 19, followed by high-profile encounters against Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2. As part of the hybrid model, India will play all its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan picks Harshit Rana as 'X' factor for India | Here's Why

"The ICC Champions Trophy is about to start, and our team is prepared for the matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. I’m hopeful this team will deliver," Shukla was quoted saying to ANI .

Advertisment

Unfortunately, India will be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. His absence will be a significant blow for the team. Bumrah has been sidelined since January, with his last appearance being in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney. After bowling 10.1 overs in the first innings, he experienced discomfort, went for scans, and was advised not to continue in the match. Although he batted in the second innings, he did not resume bowling duties.

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been drafted into the squad following impressive performances against England in the home T20I series. Meanwhile, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was initially named in the main squad, has been moved to the non-travelling reserves after a disappointing ODI debut against England, where he managed only 15 runs off 22 balls in the series opener. He was dropped for the second ODI, with Virat Kohli replacing him in the playing XI, while Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut, taking 1/54 in his 10-over spell.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy

Advertisment

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

(With inputs from agencies)