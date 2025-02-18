Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan, India's top performer in ICC tournament, says that Harshit Rana could be X-factor in upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rana has been selected in the squad as a replacement of Jasprit Bumrah who has been sidelined from the tournament due to a back injury.

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly," Dhawan wrote in an ICC column.

"For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this." Dhawan is, however, backing Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana to sizzle in the tournament.

"At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting - keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament.

"I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and he is not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real X-factor for India," Dhawan added.

India's schedule in Champions Trophy

India begin their campaign when they take on Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai. The Men in Blue face archrivals Pakistan on Feb 23 and New Zealand on Mar 2 in their last group-stage match, all in Dubai.

After BCCI's refusal to send the team to Pakistan due to political tensions between the two countries, Dubai was picked as host for India's games.

The UAE city will also host the first semi-final on March 4, irrespective of India qualifying for it. Dubai will also host the final if India make it to the title game.