India bowling coach Morne Morkel has flown back home due to a medical emergency, reported news agency PTI. While there is not further detail about the kind of emergency, a media report in news outlet Dainik Jagran says it is because of the demise of Morkel's father.

Morkel was with India when the team had departed for the Champions Trophy and did take part in the first practice session but missed the second one. The 40-year-old South African pacer was named the bowling coach when Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach after Rahul Dravid stood down following the T20 World Cup win in 2024.

Morkel leaving the side in the middle is a jolt to a bowling line-up that is already without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. India have Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana in the pace bowling department, with Hardik Pandya as medium-pace bowling all-rounder.

For India, Shami's form will be the key in the tournament as he will lead the attack. The pacer has made a return to international cricket in the last month only and had played his last match in November 2023—the ODI World Cup final, which India lost.

India have gone spin-heavy in the tournament, selecting five spinners in the 15-man squad. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja are the spin all-rounders, while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are the specialist spinners in the squad.

India's schedule in Champions Trophy

India begin their campaign when they take on Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai. The Men in Blue face archrivals Pakistan on Feb 23 and New Zealand on Mar 2 in their last group-stage match, all in Dubai.

After BCCI's refusal to send the team to Pakistan due to political tensions between the two countries, Dubai was picked as host for India's games.

The UAE city will also host the first semi-final on March 4, irrespective of India qualifying for it. Dubai will also host the final if India make it to the title game.