Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sold 30-seat VIP Hospitality Box offered to him at Dubai stadium for India vs Pakistan and other matches. Naqvi will watch the match from stands with the fans after selling the box for 400,00 dirhams (INR 9.4 million). He has decided to put the proceeds to PCB's funds.

Advertisment

Naqvi was offered the VIP for himself, family and other guests but instead decided to watch the matches along with fans from the stands, reported news agency PTI citing sources in Pakistan media.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: The top three blockbuster matches to watch out for in tournament

The PCB chairman was also said to have mentioned that the Pak broad will try and cover the expense of 18 billion Pakistan Rupees on stadium upgrades across three venues - Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi with the gate money and other receipts from the ICC, reported PTI further.

Advertisment

The Champions Trophy starts Feb 19 when host Pakistan taken on New Zealand in Karachi. This is the first time since 1996 that Pakistan are hosting an ICC event.

After their first match, Pakistan take on arch-rivals India on Feb 23 in Dubai. India and Pakistan's political tensions led to India being denied that permission to travel to Pakistan by the BCCI. As a result, all of India's matches will now be played in Dubai (UAE).

The UAE city will also host the first semi-final on March 4 irrespective of India qualifying for it. Dubai will also host the final if India make it to the title game.

Advertisment

The second semi-final (Mar 5) although, will be played in Lahore - also the venue of the final if India don't make it too far.

The BCCI, meanwhile, launched the India jersey for the upcoming Champions Trophy on Tuesday (Feb 17). The jersey, which was centre of much drama over the possible use of Pakistan's flag, contains the name of host nation and not the flag.