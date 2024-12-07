Adelaide, Australia

Travis Head headlined day two of the second BGT Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval. The left-hander slammed a stunning hundred in the Pink-Ball Test, with Captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland picking two wickets each in India’s second innings to keep Australia’s nose in front. India ended day two on 128 for five, trailing behind by 29 runs.

The hosts began day two by losing two early wickets to Jasprit Bumrah, including Steve Smith on just two. Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket before India all-rounder Nitish Reddy dismissed Marnus on a well-made 64. Mitchell Marsh departed soon after on nine, with the review showing no contact between the bat and the ball, creating buzz among the Indian fans.

Head then opened his arms, smashing pacers, mainly Harshit Rana and Siraj, to all parts of the ground. Though he also took on Bumrah, cracking a few boundaries, he cleared the ropes against Ashwin, slamming him for a few sixes.

Travis completed his hundred at his home ground at the Adelaide Oval soon after, and despite Alex Carey’s dismissal, he didn’t lower his guard and kept the run-rate ticking.

Mohammed Siraj bowled him off a brilliant Yorker, giving him a fiery send-off, which led to both exchanging some verbal volleys.

Meanwhile, the Indian seamers completed the formality, dismissing Australia on 337 in their first innings.

Australian bowlers on top

Trailing behind by 157, the Indian openers got off to a shaky start, with Cummins removing KL Rahul caught behind on just seven. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a 30-run stand for the second wicket, only for Boland to dismiss the rookie batter off his first ball, caught on 24.

Gill and veteran Virat Kohli played a few shots but never looked in their element, as two peach deliveries from Boland (Kohli) and Starc (Gill) got rid of the pair, putting India on the back foot right away.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma appeared like the pale shadow of himself batting at number six. Despite getting a life on his second ball, when he got out LBW off a no-ball, he failed to make the most of his chance, as Cummins castled the top of his off stump with a beauty.

Rishabh Pant showed intent with a few Pant-like shots, including running-down-the-track-four off Boland on his first ball; a steady stand with Reddy restricted the flow of wickets.