Adelaide, Australia

Ace India seamer Mohammed Shami is currently playing domestic matches while continuing his rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, and former India coach Ravi Shastri reckons he is nearing his return to the Indian Team. Though the NCA has yet to clear Shami for his availability for Tests Down Under, Shastri feels Shami will join the Indian Team in Australia sometime for the final two Tests at the MCG and SCG.

Advertisment

India missed Shami dearly in the first innings of the second Test in Adelaide, with Jasprit Bumrah shouldering all the burden. The premier seamer has been on the song since the start of this BGT, picking eight wickets in Perth and four in the pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval. Though Siraj also returned with four wickets in the first innings, including removing centurion Travis Head on 140, Rana went wicketless, besides going for over five runs per over.

ALSO READ: BGT: Mohammed Siraj gives fiery send-off to Travis Head after searing Yorker – WATCH

Meanwhile, Shami, who missed all international cricket action since the conclusion of the home ODI World Cup last year with an ankle injury, is working on attaining full fitness. The right-arm seamer came close to getting picked for the home Tests against New Zealand and away BGT, but a last-minute lapse in his rehab resulted in selectors dropping him for both series.

Advertisment

Speaking about Shami’s return to the Indian Team and chances of him sharing the workload with Bumrah in the remaining three Tests, Shastri said the Brisbane Test could be early (with the third Test starting December 14) but he can be available for selection for the final two Tests at the MCG and SCG, respectively.

Gabba early but MCG a possibility

“Quicker Mohammed Shami reaches here, (the) better (it is) for India. He is playing a lot of domestic matches,” Shastri said during commentary in the second Test in Adelaide. “You can see the pressure (on the opposition) when Bumrah is bowling and others are bowling. There is a lot of pressure on Bumrah.”

Advertisment

“Brisbane might be too early, but surely (Shami can be available for) Melbourne and Sydney,” Shastri continued.

Meanwhile, Shami is plying his trade in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal. In the past 13 days, he featured in seven matches for his state side, picking five wickets.

Moreover, should Shami remain out of contention over fitness issues for the remaining BGT matches, India has plenty of options waiting in the wings, including Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep Singh, with Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini also available.

(With inputs from agencies)