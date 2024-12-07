Adelaide, Australia

India seamer Mohammed Siraj bowled a brilliant Yorker to dismiss centurion Travis Head overs before dinner on day two of the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide. However, what followed seconds later made headlines. Upbeat with the dismissal, Siraj gave a fiery send-off to the left-hander, with both exchanging words before Head walked off.

Watch the video here -

The Australian batter made merry at his home ground, scoring a crucial hundred and bailing Australia out of trouble. He began cautiously before opening his arms and taking down the Indian pace attack with disdain.

Travis hammered Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana before taking the attack to India’s premier quicks, Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj. The left-handed batter completed his hundred against his favourite opponent, cracking 140 off 141 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes.

After the hosts lost Mitchell Marsh, Head and Alex Carey added 72 runs for the sixth wicket before Head took the onus and guided Australia to take a lead over 100, putting them in the driver’s seat.

Australia all out on 337

In reply to India’s 180 in the first innings, the hosts scored 337 runs, leading by 157 on day two.

Having lost just one wicket before stumps on day one, Australia lost a few inside the first session on Saturday (Dec 7), including star batter Steve Smith cheaply on two.

Though Head kept them ahead throughout the two sessions on day two, losing wickets at the other end held their momentum, with Bumrah and Siraj returning with four wickets each. Harshit Rana remained wicketless, leaking runs at over 5/over, while Ashwin and Nitish Reddy picked a wicket each.

With India set to bat under the lights, the Aussie bowlers have a great chance of making the most of it and putting the visitors on the back foot. The Indian Team, however, will aim to replicate their second-inning show in Perth here, targeting to score runs and trying not to lose more or any wickets.

