Adelaide, Australia

Australia and India will be back in action for the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test in Adelaide starting Friday (Dec. 6). After suffering an embarrassing defeat in the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth by 295 runs, the hosts aim to even the score line in the Pink-Ball game at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

Here is the match preview and result prediction of the second BGT Test between Australia and India.

Match Preview –

Team India is oozing with confidence following the Perth heroics, where the stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, shone with the ball, picking eight wickets across two innings, including a five-for in the first, and further impressing everyone with his leadership ability. Though regular captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his return to the playing XI for the second Test (in the middle order), Bumrah will continue leading the pace attack.

After India lost to New Zealand across three Tests at home, no one backed them to draw first blood in this five-match series. However, they weathered all storms to stand tall in game one, taking a one-nil lead, further bolstering their chances of qualifying directly for the WTC Final 2025.

Besides, with Rohit and Shubman Gill (potentially) returning to the side for the day-night Test, Team India would be forced to make a couple of changes. Though KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue opening, with Rohit to bat somewhere in the middle order, Gill, if declared fit and returns, will play at his usual position at three.

For India, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal will make way for the incoming batters.

On the other hand, the hosts have plenty to ponder upon if they seek a comeback in this series. With star seamer Josh Hazlewood ruled out with a side strain, Australia brought in Scott Boland for the second Test, with everyone else retaining their place in the XI.

Though their ageing bowling unit appeared to be the weak link in Perth, the hosts know where the problem lies – in their batting. Despite that, they stuck with the same XI, barring a forced change, backing their batting stars to turn into different beasts in this Day/Night Test, which Australia just lost once (against West Indies at the Gabba, Brisbane).

For the hosts, the batting duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne need to apply themselves better to tackle Bumrah-led India pace attack.

Result Prediction –

Even though the memories of getting all out 36 could still haunt India when they return to the Adelaide Oval, they will remain the firm favourites to win the second Test.

Predicted Playing XIs –

Australia (confirmed XI) – Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins ©, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon

India (Predicted XI) – Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj