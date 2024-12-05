New Delhi, India

Ahead of the second Test versus Australia, i.e. a day-night contest in Adelaide, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, on Thursday (Dec. 5), gave an unmissable reply when reminded about India's 36 all-out, during their last pink-ball contest in Australia (also held at the same venue). When asked about the horrors of the Adelaide contest, Rohit told a reporter, in the pre-match press conference, that 'every day is a fresh day' and India is not dwelling on the past.

India's last day-night Test in Australia took place in late 2020, in Adelaide. It saw the Virat Kohli-led India get dismissed for 36 in their second essay, after taking a 53-run lead, to lose by eight wickets. To date, India have the unwanted record of the lowest team total in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history following their shambolic performance in Adelaide. Thus, when Rohit was reminded of the same, he gave an epic response.

At the presser, Hitman said, "Since we started playing we were taught that every day is a fresh day, even if you're batting on 90 or 99, you come to bat the next day, you start on zero. Fresh day brings fresh challenges, the bowlers come with a different mindset, and the batters come with a different mindset. It's a general message that we've been giving for so many years that what has happened, just focus on what lies ahead of us."

Rohit also added that his side is 'mentally strong' to adapt to the challenges of pink ball. Notably, India have played only a handful of Tests under light, compared to Pat Cummins' Australia. Citing India's memorable comeback in the ongoing BGT opener, in Perth, he said, "We are mentally strong and for us, adaptation is not a problem. For us, it is simple that we try to give our best in difficult situations. You will not get easy things at the highest level of cricket. Even in Perth, we did not have all of our players. Everybody kept their head down and played their part and the result was in our favour. We have to look at this Test match in the same way. If all XI play their role, the result might be in our favour."

India lead the five-match Test series 1-0 following an emphatic come-from-behind win in the series opener in Perth. Being all-out for 150 on the opening day, India still managed a whopping 295-run win.

The second Test kicks off on Friday (Dec. 6).