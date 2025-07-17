Purchase prices hold steady as tariff concerns persist

US purchase prices remained unchanged in June, offering a surprise respite for consumers and businesses alike, despite ongoing concerns over the inflationary impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The Producer Price Index (PPI), which tracks the prices producers receive for their goods, showed no change from May, while the annual PPI climbed by 2.3 per cent. This marks a slight slowdown from May’s 2.7 per cent increase and suggests that the immediate impact of tariff hikes may not be as pronounced as initially feared.

Despite the flat reading on wholesale prices, the ripple effects of tariffs continue to show up in consumer costs. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June rose 2.7 per cent from a year ago, driven by higher prices for goods such as groceries, household appliances, and vehicles—sectors most directly affected by the trade policies. The discrepancy between the flat PPI and the rising CPI highlights the complex nature of tariffs, with price pressures often taking different forms before reaching consumers.

Economists view the PPI as a bellwether for future consumer inflation. The report showed that the stagnation in wholesale prices was largely attributed to a decline in service costs. Notably, wholesale prices for hotel rooms dropped 4.1 per cent, and airline fares fell 2.7 per cent. These drops were offset, however, by rising costs in goods, including a 1.0 per cent surge in household furniture prices and a 0.8 per cent increase in communication equipment, both of which reflect the ongoing tariff-induced price pressures.

While the flat PPI offers some relief, it also complicates the Federal Reserve’s next move. The central bank has been under pressure to reduce interest rates to stimulate economic growth, but with tariffs continuing to push up prices in certain sectors, the Fed remains cautious. The latest data on factory production, showing only a slight 0.1 per cent increase in June, suggests that uncertainty in the manufacturing sector is holding back broader economic expansion, particularly as companies remain wary of the trade climate.

Looking ahead, economists are forecasting that the PPI may remain relatively stable in the near term, though the potential for higher tariffs starting August 1 could further escalate costs. These concerns are compounded by President Trump’s continued calls for the Fed to cut interest rates, despite the risks that tariff-induced inflation poses to the broader economy.