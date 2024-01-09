Netflix emerges victorious as shareholder lawsuit on account-sharing disclosures gets dismissed

Streaming giant Netflix has successfully defended itself against a shareholder lawsuit that accused the company of concealing the impact of account-sharing on its growth.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The lawsuit, filed by a Texas-based investment trust in May 2022, sought damages for investors who bought Netflix shares between January 2021 and April 2022.

The legal action came in response to a drop in Netflix's stock value when the company reported a decrease in subscribers for the first time in a decade.

US District Judge Jon Tigar ruled that the lawsuit lacked evidence to support the claims and stated that the investor could re-file the lawsuit if additional facts are provided.

The lawsuit contended that Netflix had not been transparent about the negative impact of account-sharing on its growth, leading to a loss in shareholder value.

Following Netflix's revelation of weak subscriber growth in January 2022, aggravated by challenges related to account-sharing and increased competition, the company's shares experienced a sharp decline.

Former CEO Reed Hastings attributed the difficulties in interpreting subscription trends to the complexities introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, Judge Jon Tigar found no evidence indicating that Netflix was aware of the extent of the problem for as long as the investors alleged.

Netflix's stock, which experienced a substantial loss between January 2022 and April 2022, has shown signs of recovery, currently trading at $479.09, up 1.1 per cent at midday on Monday.