Israel's top business chamber bats for FTA with India

Israeli's top business chamber, the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC) has extended strong support to a free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

Uriel Lynn, President of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce in response to a question by WION said, "You can export to Israel as much you can, as much you want...we would like to see a free trade agreement with India because our economy is based on free competition.... You don't have to worry about Israel. We are not such a big country, you are a big country".

FICC, more than 100 years old was formed in 1919 is the country's largest business organization. "Many many Israeli countries would like to invest in India, you are a big market", Uriel Lynn pointing out to sectors like agriculture, cyber, water resources where Israel has a strong footprint.

India is Israel's third-largest trade partner in Asia and seventh largest globally. Bilateral trade has diversified into several sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, IT and telecom, and homeland security.

Even as high-level political engagement increased between the 2 countries, the focus is increasingly on business and investment. During PM Modi’s famous visit in July 2017, the first meeting of the newly established India-Israel CEOs Forum took place. The second meeting of the forum took place during PM Netanyahu’s visit to India.

