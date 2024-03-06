Chinese automakers pave the way to Australia's EV market

Chinese automakers, led by BYD, are making significant strides in the Australian electric vehicle (EV) market, capitalising on favourable conditions including government incentives and a growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation.

The Australian government, under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has actively promoted EV adoption as part of its emissions reduction efforts, resulting in a surge in EV sales.

According to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, EVs accounted for 7.2 per cent of new car sales in Australia in 2023, up from 3.1 per cent the previous year.

David Smitherman, chief executive at BYD's distributor in Australia, highlighted the growing opportunity in the EV market, stating, "We need to now get into the mainstream market because we've sold to the early adopters and the passionate EV purchasers."

BYD plans to expand its product lineup in Australia by introducing two SUVs and a pickup truck, aiming to further penetrate the market.

Additionally, the company is focusing on fleet sales to companies like Uber and plans to open more dealerships to accommodate increasing demand.

Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor is also set to expand its presence in Australia with the launch of three new models under its MG brand, including plug-in hybrids and electric roadsters.

This move reflects the broader trend of Chinese automakers investing in the Australian market, drawn by its absence of protectionist trade barriers and the government's support for EV adoption.

Despite tensions in other markets regarding Chinese EV makers' access to state subsidies and cybersecurity concerns, the Australian government has not expressed similar apprehensions.

In response to the growing competition, incumbent automakers like Ford and Toyota are also ramping up their efforts in the EV space.

Ford has plans to introduce more electrified vehicles to the Australian market, while Toyota recently launched its first electric car alongside its existing hybrid lineup.

However, the emergence of Chinese EV manufacturers poses a significant challenge to traditional automakers, particularly those heavily reliant on gasoline-engine vehicles.

The Australian government has implemented various measures to incentivise EV adoption, including tax exemptions for EV purchases and generous rebates on state levels.

These incentives have encouraged consumers like Mark Adamson and Peter Alley to switch to electric vehicles.

Adamson, who received significant discounts on his BYD Atto 3 SUV through government rebates and manufacturer discounts, expressed his motivation: "I figured why not give it a go? It's sort of really worth doing."

Alley, on the other hand, highlighted the cost-saving benefits of EV ownership, particularly in the face of rising gasoline prices.

BYD begins construction on EV manufacturing plant in Brazil

Meanwhile, BYD confirmed on Wednesday that it is going to begin construction of a manufacturing facility in Brazil.

This complex is slated to become operational either by the end of 2024 or in early 2025.

With an initial estimated annual production capacity of 150,000 units, the facility will focus on manufacturing models such as the Dolphin hatchback, Dolphin Mini, Song Plus SUV, and Yuan Plus crossover during its first phase.