Zelensky says strip Russia of veto power during UNSC speech, Lavrov responds

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ramped up his attacks on Russia while speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday (September 20). The Ukrainian leader denounced the Russian invasion, calling it 'criminal' and urged other member nations to strip Moscow of its UN veto power.

For the first time since the war broke out, Zelensky, clad in his now-customary military fatigues, sat in the same room as a Russian official.

"Most of the world recognises the truth about this war. It is a criminal and unprovoked aggression by Russia against our nation aimed at seizing Ukraine's territory and resources."

As Zelensky continued his speech, the Russian official looked uninterested and continued to scroll through his smartphone.

"Veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN into a deadlock. It is impossible to stop the war because all efforts are vetoed by the aggressor or those who condone the aggressor," Zelensky continued.

Moscow responds

After Zelensky's speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took the centre stage and defended his country's use of veto power in the UNSC as a "legitimate tool" of international relations.

"The use of veto is an absolutely legitimate tool laid out in the (UN) Charter," said Lavrov.

The Russian leader also accused the US and its allies of “egregiously and openly” interfering in the domestic affairs of Ukraine since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Zelensky's previous stance

Notably, Wednesday wasn't the first instance when Zelensky had openly egged the UNSC to chalk out Moscow's veto prowess.

During last year's session as well, Zelensky toed a similar line, saying the invasion of a fellow member state had upturned the world order.

“So long as the aggressor is party to decision-making in the international organization, you must be insulated from them, at least until aggression stops,” said Zelensky

“Reject the right to vote. Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto – if it is a member of the UN Security Council," he added.

Notably, Zelensky's attack on Russia came a day after he addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time in person. During the speech, he accused Moscow of "weaponising" both food and energy; committing genocide of Ukrainian children whilst demanding member nations to pursue a strategy of nuclear disarmament against it.

