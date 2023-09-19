Five key points from Zelensky's first in person address at UNGA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (September 19) addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time in person since Russia invaded his country last year.

Wearing his trademark military fatigues, Zelensky attempted to use the platform to bring the world's attention to the plight of his country. From accusing Moscow of "weaponsing" both food and energy to committing genocide of Ukrainian children to inviting global leaders for a peace summit, Zelensky touched upon several topics during his short speech.

Russia 'weaponising' both food and energy

The Ukrainian leader started the speech by calling out Russia for weaponsing many things not just against Ukraine but also against other countries as well.

"The aggressor is weaponising many other things, and those things are used not only against our country but against all of yours as well," said Zelensky.

"Russia is launching the food prices as weapons. The impact spans from the Atlantic coast of Africa to south-east Asia."

Ukraine's push for nuclear disarmament

Zelensky took a shot at Russia and its nuclear prowess saying, a permanent member of the Security Council could not be trusted with nuclear weapons.

"Terrorists have no right to hold (a) nuclear weapon," he said.

Reflecting on the history, Zelensky said Ukraine gave away its nuclear arsenal but the world decided then “decided Russia should become a keeper of such power”.

"History shows it was Russia who deserved nuclear disarmament back in the 1990s."

Extend support corridor

Zelensky called upon the member nations to extend support to Ukraine and launch a temporary sea export corridor. Ever since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, the export of food products from Ukraine to the world has been severely affected with Moscow vowing to take stern action on any ship passing through the corridor.

Zelensky also took shots at Poland, Slovakia and Hungary who imposed their own restriction on Ukrainian grain imports saying it was "alarming" to see how some European countries “play out solidarity in political theatre”. The Ukrainian leader was referring to the recent announcement by the UN, lifting the grain exports from Ukraine to other European nations.

Russia committing genocide of children

Accusing Russia of carrying out "genocide" by abducting children, Zelensky appealed for solidarity from the countries at the Assembly.

"Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine and all ties with their families are broken. And this is clearly a genocide," he said.

"We know the names of tens of thousands of children and have evidence of hundreds of thousands of others kidnapped by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine and later deported."

Notably, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the treatment of these children. However, Zelensky, in a rather stinging attack, questioned what was the purpose of such a warrant if sufficient action was not taken in time.

"The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for these crimes and we are trying to get children back home. Fine. Time goes by what will happen with them?"

Ukrainian peace formula

One of the highlights of Zelensky's speech was his renewed call for a summit of like-minded nations.

"We are preparing a Global Peace Summit. I invite all of you, all of you who do not tolerate any aggression -- to jointly prepare the summit," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he plans to present details of his peace formula, presented by him in a virtual address during last year's virtual address to the UNGA.

"The Ukrainian peace formula is becoming global. It’s poised to offer solutions and steps that will solve all forms of weaponisation that Russia used against Ukraine and other countries," he said, adding that more than 140 states and international organisations have either fully or partly supported the formula.

