Russia-Ukraine war: NATO chief warns 'we must prepare for long war'

Frankfurt, Germany Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Sep 17, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

A view shows an armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops on a road leading to the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 28, 2022. Photograph:(Reuters)

While speaking about Ukraine's ambitions to join the NATO alliance, Stoltenberg said: 'There is no doubt that Ukraine will eventually be in NATO' 

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg issued a warning that the nations must prepare for a long war. 

In an interview published on Sunday (September 17), Stoltenberg said that there would be no swift end to the Ukraine war, which started last year in February. 

Stoltenberg said in an interview with Germany's Funke media group that "most wars last longer than expected when they first begin. Therefore we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine." 

His warning comes amid Kyiv started a counteroffensive in June, pushing back against entrenched Russian positions in the south and east, but it has made only modest progress. 

In fact, the United Kingdom defence ministry claimed that Russia will most likely be able to assemble a significant stockpile of air-launched cruise missiles to use them to strike Ukrainian infrastructure over the coming winter. 

"We are all wishing for a quick peace. But at the same time, we must recognise: if President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist," said Stoltenberg. 

"If President (Vladimir) Putin and Russia lay down their weapons, we will have peace." 

Watch: Putin-Kim Summit | Russia-Ukraine war

While speaking about Ukraine's ambitions to join the NATO alliance, Stoltenberg said: "There is no doubt that Ukraine will eventually be in NATO."

Kyiv had "moved closer to NATO" at a summit of the alliance in July, he said, further adding that "when this war ends, we need security guarantees for Ukraine. Otherwise, history could repeat itself". 

At the July summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders agreed that Ukraine could join the alliance once certain conditions are met, and US and German officials made it clear that these would include Kyiv carrying out reforms to protect democracy and the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies)

