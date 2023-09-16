Russia’s defence min shows bombers and missiles to Kim during last leg of trip

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok on Saturday during his last leg of the Russia trip.

There, he met with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the governor of Russia’s Primorsky region Oleg Kozhemyako.

Sergei Shoigu reportedly took the North Korean leader to the Vladivostok airport just outside the city where he was shown Russia’s nuclear-capable strategic bombers and other warplanes.

Kim was also presented with the Hypersonic Kinzhal missile, along with three models of strategic bombers—The Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3.

“It can fly from Moscow to Japan and then back again,” Shoigu told Kim of one of the aircraft.

Kim “impressed”

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday that Kim was impressed with what he described as Russia’s rapidly advancing aviation technologies.

He also said that the technological development in Russia was “outpacing the outside potential threats.”

Russia “not to violate” any sanction on North Korea

Kim, who has been visiting Russia since Wednesday (Sept 13), held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral summit.

The visit has triggered speculations and concerns in the West that Russia and North Korea might forge a military alliance in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

WATCH: What’s the Russia – North Korea game plan?

It is being speculated that Russia might explore purchasing arms from North Korea, and in return, help the heavily-sanctioned and isolated regime develop its missile programme.

However, the Russian leader told reporters Wednesday that Moscow was “not going to violate anything”, referring to longstanding sanctions imposed on North Korea by the United Nations.

US issues warning

The US has warned that Russia’s move to gain access to North Korea’s stockpiles will amount to a violation of UN sanctions and will be met by a strong retaliation.

The US also claimed that Russia was going to buy rockets from Pyongyang to use them against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin earlier said he would help North Korea develop satellites, further drawing concerns from the US.

"That is quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions" which Russia itself had voted for in the past, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.