The highest-earning internet creator and YouTube star, MrBeast, has officially joined a bid to buy TikTok's US operations amid the ongoing row between China-based social media app TikTok and the US.

This comes as the renewed 75-day time limit ticks down on TikTok to find a non-Chinese owner or will have to face a ban in America.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, joined tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley, the founder of the online HR company employer.com, to make an all-cash offer for the social video app’s American unit.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he was open to the US tech billionaires Elon Musk and Larry Ellison buying TikTok in the US.

The US law firm Paul Hastings announced Donaldson's bid in a statement issued on Tuesday, stating that Tinsley was leading an investor group comprising “institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals” but Donaldson was the only publicly named member of the group.

However, the statement did not reveal the size of the all-cash bid, but Trump put a value of $1 trillion (£811 billion) on the app on Tuesday.

Earlier also, MrBeast has shown interest in acquiring TikTok in a number of social media posts.

“I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned," MrBeast said in a post on X on January 13. In another post, he said that he had been talking to a “bunch of billionaires” about a bid.

MrBeast, who has a fan base of 346 million followers on YouTube, was the world’s most successful internet creator last year, earning USD 85 million, according to Forbes.

Trump on Tuesday expressed openness to his close ally tech billionaire Elon Musk acquiring TikTok, saying, "I would be if he wanted to buy it."

Moreover, the US President on Monday also proposed alternative solutions, including a 50-50 partnership between ByteDance and "the United States." However, he provided no specifics on how such an arrangement would operate, according to an AFP report.

(With inputs from agencies)