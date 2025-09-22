/Would unfreeze $18bn funds for NYC if Penn Station named after me: Trump demands from Chuck Schumer

US President Donald Trump told Democratic Chuck Schumer that he will unfreeze the funds for major infrastructure projects in New York City, but he has a condition. The American president said he would do so only if Schumer supports renaming Dulles International Airport and Penn Station after him.
This came after the POTUS halted $18 billion in funding for a major subway line expansion in New York City in October 2025. The funding freeze was announced on the first day of a 43-day government shutdown in which Schumer, who represents New York, played a major role.
Trump, as per the current status of the US Constitution, can not serve as president of the country for another term, as this is his second presidency. Since he took office last year, he has launched an unofficial campaign to name a host of government buildings and websites after his name. This includes the Kennedy Centre and the US Institute for Peace. It is unclear if either change is legal.
The American president has also pushed congressional Republicans to create new tax-advantaged investment accounts for young people, dubbed “Trump Accounts”. Moreover, he has announced a new government-run website to sell discounted prescription drugs called TrumpRX.com. Not just that, Trump is reportedly planning to build a 250ft arch across the river from Washington DC that would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial.