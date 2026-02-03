/Three letters in a week, multiple emails, countless internet posts - all unanswered. Why Jeff Bezos is silent on Washington Post layoffs?

Washington Post staff fear imminent layoffs as Jeff Bezos remains silent despite multiple letters and public appeals, deepening uncertainty over foreign, local, and White House coverage cuts.
Employees at the Washington Post remain in the dark as the fear of mass layoffs in the organisation persists. Amid this, the silence of the owner, Jeff Bezos, has made the staffers more concerned. Employees have sent him multiple letters, emails and even tagged him on social media, yet the owner has not responded to any of them.
Post employees so far have sent at least three letters to Bezos urging him to protect the organisation's robust coverage. But they have been unanswered. Fears are floating that the newspaper is preparing to implement large-scale layoffs that could significantly shrink its newsroom, including its foreign and sports coverage.
On January 25, 2026, employees sent the first plea to Bezos. The plea was signed by 60 people at the organisation asking him to protect the company’s foreign news operation, which is rumoured to be a major target of cost-cutting.
After two days, the employees sent another letter to the owner asking him to preserve the newspaper’s local coverage, which is also said to be at risk for heavy cuts. Once again, they remained unanswered.
“Should you allow Post management to lay off the local staff, which has been cut in half in the last five years, the effect on this region and the people in it will be immeasurable,” the staffers wrote.
The Post's White House reporters sent a letter to Bezos at the end of last week and urged him to avoid cutting coverage areas central to its readership. They also went unanswered.
Post chief executive Will Lewis has been included on at least one of the emails sent to Bezos; staffers sent him letters hoping to get better attention from him.
"As the Post’s [owner], Bezos is ultimately making the call on these cuts. He also has enough money to do whatever he chooses here," said a staff member, The Guardian reported.
In many reports, the employees at the organisation said the mood at the Post is like "a funeral" as staffers expect the cuts to be executed in the next few days. But the publication still has not acknowledged or confirmed that anything is happening.
On Monday, the union representing most Post employees called out Bezos in a series of posts on Twitter/X. And there as well, no response from Bezos was received. Moreover, The Washington-Baltimore News Guild has advised employees to tag Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez, on social media to draw attention to the matter.