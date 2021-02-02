World top ten: Navalny slams Kremlin, US blasts China, and more

Russia aims to 'scare millions' through case against him, Navalny tells court

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a Moscow court on Tuesday that the goals of the legal proceedings against him was to intimidate opponents of President Vladimir Putin

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective, Lancet study says

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to results published in The Lancet on Tuesday

Biden to issue executive orders on asylum, legal immigration, separated families

US President Joe Biden is slated to order a major review of asylum processing at its border with Mexico, and the legal immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former president Donald Trump's hard-line policies

Another lawyer, who defended one of 'Hong Kong 12', has license revoked

A second Chinese lawyer involved in defending a Hong Kong democracy activist has had his license revoked

Breast cancer is now the most commonly occurring cancer in the world

Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday

Adolf Hitler's toilet seat looted by US soldier could fetch $15,000 at auction

The toilet seat, which was looted from the Berghof residence in Berchtesgaden is estimated to fetch some $15,000, with a starting bid of $5,000

US concerned by China's ongoing attempts to 'intimidate' neighbours: White House

The Biden administration has voiced concern over Beijing's ongoing attempts to "intimidate" its neighbours and said it was closely monitoring the situation

Least corrupt nations generate best Covid-19 response: Study

According to a closely-watched annual study by an anti-graft organization, countries with the least corruption are highly likely to weather the health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic

Twitter flags Turkish minister's 'hateful' LGBT posts

Twitter on Tuesday slapped a second "hateful conduct" warning in just days on a message from Turkey's interior minister condemning the LGBT community's role in month-long student protests