Adolf Hitler's toilet seat looted by US soldier could fetch $15,000 at auction

In what can be termed as a sale of a throne of different sorts, a toilet seat looted from the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler's personal bathroom is being currently auctioned by the family of a US soldier, who took it as a humorous reminder of Hitler’s failed plans to rule the world.

The toilet seat, which was looted from the Berghof residence in Berchtesgaden is estimated to fetch some $15,000, with a starting bid of $5,000.

The seat has been put under the hammer by the family of US soldier named Ragnvald C Borch, who was a liaison with the French 2nd Armored Division and became one of the first Allied troops to reach the building in May 1945.

The seat along with a couple of oil paintings and a World War I armoured vest was Borch's share of the loot, which occurred after Hitler was dead and his armies were either retreating or surrendering.

Although the leader’s residence was heavily damaged by bombings and a fire set by retreating Nazi soldiers, some things, which remained intact, were plundered.

As per the owners, the weird memorabilia have historic importance.

Commenting on why Borch wanted the toilet seat, his son Michael said, “According to the family legend when a fellow military police trooper asked him why he wanted the latter trophy, he responded: “Where do you think Hitler put his ass?”

The two-piece seat and lid along with other 'souvenirs' had remained on display in the basement of Borch's home in New Jersey. A newspaper clipping, some wartime photos and other memorabilia support the claims made by the family.

The saleroom Alexander Auctions says their offer is a “one-of-a-kind piece,” as it is from Hitler's bathroom.



(With inputs from agencies)