'Won't sit idly...': China claps back after Germany insinuates ban on Huawei, ZTE 5G parts

A day after reports claimed that Germany was considering a ban on parts made by Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE in its 5G networks, Beijing has responded. The Chinese embassy in Berlin said the country will not stand by idly if the German government goes ahead with the proposal.

"If the German government really decides to move in this direction without proving that Chinese products pose a security threat to Germany, we will not stand by idly," the embassy was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

"Should Germany unjustifiably exclude Chinese companies, this would not only be a violation of the principle of fair competition, but would also harm Chinese companies and Germany itself," it added.

The embassy stated that both companies had long operated in the European nation in harmony with the German law.

What has Germany proposed?

Germany's interior ministry has chalked up a proposal under which the said Chinese companies will be eliminated from the country's "core network" as part of a "de-risking" strategy. The ministry is expected to submit its proposal to the cabinet next week.

Apart from issuing a full ban on the new parts made by Chinese companies, the German government will also extend the ban on those parts that have already been installed. It wants to start by phasing out parts made by Huawei and ZTE in Germany's "access and transport network".

The telecom operators, however, have expressed their opposition to these proposed changes. Huawei Germany, in particular, condemned what it viewed as the "politicisation" of cybersecurity within the country.

Deutsche Telekom criticised the 2026 deadline, deeming it unrealistic and drawing comparisons to the protracted efforts in the United Kingdom to impose restrictions on Huawei.

What is the de-risking strategy?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had talked about the 'de-risking' strategy concerning China in July while publishing a 64-page document which seeks to redefine the relationship with Beijing - both as a partner and a systemic rival.

The contents of the document urged the German companies to reduce their reliance on Asia's rising superpower and said the government was examining if its current toolbox was sufficient to encourage this.

"We want to reduce critical dependencies in future," said Scholz at the time, adding that many companies had already adjusted to this new worldview.

Despite pushback from most European nations, Germany has remained reluctant to take a defiant position on China. The strategy was delayed, partly because of wrangling between the SPD and the Greens over how far to toughen the stance on China and because Beijing remains Berlin's largest trade partner.

(With inputs from agencies)