Gravitas: 'He's a Dictator' German FM's remarks on Xi trigger firestorm

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The German Foreign Minister has called Xi Jinping a dictator. This comes days after Italy called the BRI a 'wicked project'. Are European Nations distancing themselves from China? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos