Woman hoped to sell Pelosi's stolen laptop to Russia: FBI

When the supporters of the infamous US President Donald Trump took to the US Capitol, they damaged federal property and the idea of democracy. While the riots in itself were concerning, what raised bigger concerns was the theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop.

Now, a young woman has been identified as taking part in the theft of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's official laptop.

The FBI believes this woman had hoped to sell the laptop to a Russian spy agency and make monetary gains.

A complaint was filed on Sunday in the US District Court in Washington that requested an immediate arrest of Riley June Williams on charges of "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

The woman, who has been listed as a resident of Pennsylvania, has not been traced as of now and her whereabouts still remain unknown.

While it is not confirmed if Williams was the one who picked up the laptop illegally from the Capitol building, she was spotted lurking around Pelosi's office in several pictures and video evidence that the FBI has procured from the January 06 riots.

Further, a witness — addressed as W1 — who was a former romantic partner of Riley Williams claims that Williams did in fact steal the laptop with the intention of selling it to a Russian spy agency. However, as per the official affidavit, the deal "fell through for unknown reasons, and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it."

She was also spotted urging fellow rioters and Trump supporters to raid the other areas of the building and she can be heard saying "upstairs, upstairs, upstairs" in the video evidence.

Williams' mother has also confirmed her daughter's confirmation through the pictures and videos shown to her by the FBI. She also revealed that her daughter had "taken a sudden interest in President trump's politics" and she had travelled to Washington with her father, but later got separated.

She, however, later returned home only to pack a travelling bag and told her mother that she will be leaving "for a couple of weeks".

As of now, the FBI's official records show Williams is on the run with an arrest warrant issued on her name.