A former hostage has come up and shared her harrowing experience of being sexually assaulted during her abduction to Gaza by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023.

Advertisment

In an interview with The New York Times, Ilana Gritzewsky recounted her first memory from the besieged Palestinian enclave, where she woke up half-naked and surrounded by seven gunmen.

Gritzewsky recounted how, after Hamas militants shot at their door that morning, she and her boyfriend Matan Zangauker, who is still in Hamas' captivity, leaped out of the window of their safe room in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz and fled in different directions.

She recalled how gunmen captured her, placing her between two men on a motorcycle with her head and face covered.

Advertisment

She then said that one of the militants groped her from behind, touched her breast under her shirt and her leg.

Her leg was pressed against the exhaust pipe, which caused burns, and she lost consciousness before crossing into Gaza.

Also read: Hamas releases video of two Israeli hostages held in Gaza

Advertisment

'They hit me'

Gritzewsky said that she woke up to find herself on the floor, surrounded by seven gunmen. She recalled that her clothing was disheveled, with her shirt pulled up and pants pulled down.

Gritzewsky stated that she has no knowledge of what transpired prior to regaining consciousness. In an attempt to protect herself, she informed her captors that she was menstruating, believing this revelation may have spared her from further harm.

“They hit me and lifted me up. I felt they were disappointed. I don’t think I have ever been so thankful for my period,” she says.

Gritzewsky said that “one of her captors hugged her and told her, while pointing his pistol at her, that even if there was a deal, she would not be released because he wanted to marry her and have her children,” according to NYT reports.

She added that the captors stole her jewellery and after being released, she found out that she had a broken hip.

The militants then confirmed that Zangauker was also a hostage but she didn't see him during the captivity.

“I’m not really available for my own rehabilitation, not for the body and not least for the soul,” she said in the interview.

“I live with the question of why me and not them. I have no answer. But if I am out, it’s a sign that God wanted me to raise my voice to help those who are alive gain their freedom and bring back the dead for a proper burial.”

(With inputs from agencies)